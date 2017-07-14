Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo named honorary deputy sheriff
CINCINNATI — A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo has been deputized.
Hamilton County's sheriff and several deputies presented Fiona and her team of caretakers with a certificate on Wednesday naming her honorary deputy sheriff.
It was the second milestone of the week for Fiona.
On Tuesday, her mother Bibi and father Henry joined her for their first time together as a trio.
The zoo says Fiona was underweight when she born on Jan. 24, coming in at 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame health scares and now weighs nearly 375 pounds (170 kilograms). Her parents weigh about 10 times that.
Video updates such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing or running have drawn millions of online views.
