Hawaiian Airlines expands surfboard policy after complaints
HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines has changed its surfboard policy in response to customer feedback.
KHON2-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2tWxgwR ) Friday that the airline states it will allow passengers to carry as many boards in one bag as they want, as long as the bag weighs 50 pounds (23 kilograms) or less.
Surfers complained in the masses last year when the airline would not allow more than two boards per passenger.
An airlines spokeswoman says the two-board limit was based on experience that three or more boards packed together are more likely to be damaged.
She says the surfers' feedback is the reason for the change.
Information from: KHON-TV, http://khon.com
