TASTE OF THE TOUR: Pilgrims and lentils on Tour's Stage 15
RODEZ, France — Having scaled the Jura and Vosges mountains in the east and the Pyrenees in the south, the Tour de France winds into the Massif Central, the fourth of five ranges the race is riding through. The Alps are last, next week.
Laissac-Severac L'Eglise, the start on Sunday of Stage 15 in the agricultural Aveyron region, is known for its weekly cattle and sheep market, France's second largest. Le Puy-en-Velay, the finish of the 189.
BAGUETTE AND BUTTER: With four notable climbs — including a tough opening uphill slog in the first half-hour — the bumpy stage promises hard racing between top riders battling for the overall win. The scenery through the rugged, rocky and sometimes austere Massif Central also will be spectacular.
PLAT DU JOUR: Le Puy's small, slate-green lentils are used in soups or stewed with chunks of lard, onions, carrots, a sprig of thyme and, for those seeking extra
VIN DU JOUR: Not a wine but a strong alcohol, the bright green Verveine du Velay. Made with a flowering plant, verbena. Its leaves are either macerated in alcohol for weeks or distilled with alcohol. Sugar, spices and herbs are added. Family recipes for the liquor are handed down from one generation to the next. Drunk iced or with tonic water.
CULTURE: Pilgrims have come to Le Puy since the 5th century. Plan for 65 days of walking to cover the 1,
QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I didn't think I could get back the jersey on a stage like this" — Chris Froome, who took the yellow jersey back off Fabio Aru on Saturday. Aru got left behind on the final short, sharp climb at the finish in Rodez, in the south of France. Having led Froome by six seconds at the start of the stage in Blagnac, home to European aircraft maker Airbus, Aru trails Froome by 18 seconds.
STAT OF THE DAY: 29. The gap, in seconds, between the top four riders overall — unusually close at this stage of the race.
NEXT ORDER: Monday is a rest day, the second and last of this 104th Tour. Riders will take it easy ahead and recharge their batteries for two tough days of climbs in Alps coming on Wednesday and Thursday.
