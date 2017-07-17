Investigators interview captain of Air Canada plane in San Francisco close call
WASHINGTON — Federal investigators confirm that an Air Canada jet was descending toward a taxiway holding four other planes rather than the assigned runway and narrowly avoided disaster at San Francisco International Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it interviewed the captain of the Air Canada plane, will talk to the co-pilot Tuesday and finish talking to air traffic controllers by Wednesday.
The NTSB says the Air Canada Airbus A320 was cleared to land on runway 28R but instead lined up its approach for a parallel taxiway, which four other airliners were using to get in position to take off.
The NTSB says the Air Canada jet descended to less than 30 metres above the ground and flew over another plane before aborting the landing on July 7.
