Crews a no-show for some trains amid Penn Station repairs
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit says some trains have been
NJ Transit spokeswoman Penny Bassett says about five trains were
NJ Transit also is using buses Tuesday for the Princeton Shuttle rail service following maintenance to overhead wires.
The track repairs and corresponding schedule cutbacks for commuters at New York City's Penn Station began last week. Amtrak is replacing aging signals and several thousand feet of track over a two-month period following two derailments and other problems.
