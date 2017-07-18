Frontier to begin service at California's Ontario airport
ONTARIO, Calif. — Frontier Airlines will begin service this year to and from Southern California's Ontario International Airport.
Officials announced Tuesday that the Colorado-based low-cost carrier will offer flights to Austin, Texas, and Denver starting in October.
Service to Chicago's O'Hare will begin in 2018.
Frontier says the new routes are part of a nationwide expansion.
Ontario International is in the inland region about 40 miles (64
