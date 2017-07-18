September closure planned at busy California border crossing

SAN DIEGO — Travellers beware: San Diego's bustling San Ysidro border crossing with Tijuana, Mexico, will be closed to southbound cars for more than two days in September.

The Union-Tribune newspaper reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2vxiwUB ) that the 57-hour closure is part of a plan to realign a portion of Interstate 5.

It's the final phase of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

Starting Saturday Sept. 23 at 3 a.m., all cars will be barred from entering Tijuana through San Ysidro until noon on Monday Sept. 25.