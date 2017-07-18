September closure planned at busy California border crossing
SAN DIEGO —
The Union-Tribune newspaper reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2vxiwUB ) that the 57-hour closure is part of a plan to realign a portion of Interstate 5.
It's the final phase of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.
Starting Saturday Sept. 23 at 3 a.m., all cars will be barred from entering Tijuana through San Ysidro until noon on Monday Sept. 25.
Vehicle traffic into Mexico will be rerouted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
