South Africa condemns taxi violence after Uber driver death

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's government has condemned what it calls tit-for-tat violence between drivers of metered taxis and those driving for companies that use ride-hailing apps, one day after an Uber driver died from injuries suffered in an attack.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said Tuesday that there are "spiraling attacks and counter attacks" involving both groups of drivers, who are competing for the same business. The minister says he plans to meet an association representing metered taxi drivers as well as Uber management.

Uber spokeswoman Samantha Allenberg says the company has "zero tolerance with regard to retaliation" for violence and intimidation against its drivers and riders.