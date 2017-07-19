Frontier Airlines to fly between Albuquerque and Denver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Frontier Airlines will begin offering service between Albuquerque and Denver later this year.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry and city aviation officials made the announcement Tuesday. Ticket sales for the daily, nonstop flight began immediately and the flights will take off starting Oct. 24.

Since 2009, the Albuquerque airport has added four airlines with service to three new destinations and expanded options to six existing destinations.

Officials say year-to-date traffic at the airport is up 2 per cent over 2016.