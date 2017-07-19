Lawmakers, Amtrak: 'Promising start' for Penn Station work
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers and Amtrak officials say the "summer of hell" track work at New York City's Penn Station has gotten off to a "promising start."
The state's Democrat-led Senate oversight committee met on Wednesday with Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, PATH and New York Waterway officials about the progress of the extensive, summer-long repairs at the nation's busiest train station.
Democratic state Sen. Bob Gordon says the summer work has not been as "hot as expected." Amtrak
The second week of extensive repairs is underway at Penn Station affecting train service for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) had said it would be a "summer of hell," but now says early reports have been good.
Most Popular
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Meet Dizzy, the inspiration behind Toronto's new cat-themed hot spot
-
Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled
-
'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.