Mexico announces new laptop, tablet security on US flights

MEXICO CITY — Laptops and tablets on U.S.-bound flights from Mexico will be subjected to heightened carry-on security measures beginning Wednesday at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mexican authorities announced.

Mexico's Transportation Department said in a statement that the measures apply to "electronics larger than a cellphone."

The department recommended that passengers travel with as few of those devices as possible in carry-on bags. It did not give details on the checks other to say they will take place separately from baggage, without cases or covers.