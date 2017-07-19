New app reveals little-known history of Rio de Janeiro port
Rio de Janeiro's port area may be one of the city's most inviting spots since being renovated for the Olympic Games last year. But while the area is home to attractions that include two museums and an aquarium, its rich history remains unknown to most visitors.
A new app seeks to educate visitors about the area's role in Brazilian history, from colonization and slavery to recent cases of corruption.
Launched by the
Inspired by Pokemon Go, the app detects users' geo-location and only reveals the stories once users arrive at the location where the story took place.
The app has over 160 points of interest and five tour options.
