The Latest: California blaze threatens 5,000 structures
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires burning in the west (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
A stubborn wildfire burning in the rugged mountains outside Yosemite National Park has placed nearly 5,000 structures under threat Wednesday.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says that the fire nearly doubled in size overnight and has now scorched roughly 71 square miles (183 square
More than 2,000 people in the town of Mariposa are under evacuation orders as the fire burns in steep terrain with dense vegetation.
No injuries have been reported, but the fire has destroyed eight structures.
The fire is also threatening powerlines that provide electricity to the park.
____
4:30 a.m.
As wildfires rage throughout the western U.S., one California blaze in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park destroyed eight structures and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee their homes.
As of Tuesday evening, the fire had scorched 39 square miles (101 square
The Northern California blaze is threatening at least 1,500 homes as well as powerlines that provide electricity to the park, officials said. The park remained open Tuesday but several roads frequented by tourists were closed.
Most Popular
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Meet Dizzy, the inspiration behind Toronto's new cat-themed hot spot
-
Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled
-
'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.