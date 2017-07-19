The Latest: California blaze threatens 5,000 structures

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires burning in the west (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A stubborn wildfire burning in the rugged mountains outside Yosemite National Park has placed nearly 5,000 structures under threat Wednesday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says that the fire nearly doubled in size overnight and has now scorched roughly 71 square miles (183 square kilometres ).

More than 2,000 people in the town of Mariposa are under evacuation orders as the fire burns in steep terrain with dense vegetation.

No injuries have been reported, but the fire has destroyed eight structures.

The fire is also threatening powerlines that provide electricity to the park.

4:30 a.m.

As wildfires rage throughout the western U.S., one California blaze in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park destroyed eight structures and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee their homes.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire had scorched 39 square miles (101 square kilometres ), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze burning since Sunday was making its way to the hills on the edge of Mariposa, a town of about 2,000 people under a mandatory evacuation order.