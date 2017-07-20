Baby Amur tiger neglected by mom headed to Oklahoma zoo
PHILADELPHIA — A rare baby Amur tiger cub that was neglected by its mother after its birth at the Philadelphia Zoo this month is being sent to Oklahoma to integrate with a tiger cub litter there.
The Philadelphia Zoo says 10-year-old Koosaka gave birth July 10 to a litter of five cubs. Two were stillborn, and one was accidentally injured by the mother and died. The zoo says the mother never showed maternal
The surviving cub is named Zoya, which means "life" in Russian. It's being sent to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.
Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers, are endangered in the wild. They're found in eastern Russia and northeastern China.
