London Zoo welcomes a new kind of visitor: Robotic dinosaurs

A tour guide poses with a replica of a T. Rex in London Zoo's new Time Travel Safari exhibit named Zoorassic Park in London, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The six-week exhibit opens Saturday, July 22, 2017, and features robotic dinosaurs from the Mesozoic era. (AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio)

London Zoo is welcoming a new star attraction this summer: robotic dinosaurs.

Visitors will see robotic replicas of Mesozoic-era dinosaurs, including T. Rex and Triceratops, which lived approximately 65 million years ago, at a "time travel safari" exhibit named Zoorassic Park. The robots make sounds and motions that mimic the real-life dinosaurs. Some even drip water out of their mouths or spray it at passers-by.

Information about the dinosaurs' massive extinction is dispersed throughout the display at the zoo in north London. At the end, visitors are "transported" back to modern times with a video on endangered species, recent extinctions and conservation efforts.

The exhibition opens Saturday and runs until Sept. 3.

