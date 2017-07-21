Life / Travel

Britain set to break flight record amid summer getaway

FILE - This is a May 19, 2017 file photo of National Air Traffic Services personnel giving a demonstration in the operations room at National Air Traffic Services in Swanwick southern England. Britain is poised to handle a record number of flights in its increasingly crowded skies. The NATS air traffic control agency said it expects to handle some 8,800 flights Friday, in what is expected to be the peak day of the busy summer travel season. (Andrew Matthews/PA File via AP)

LONDON — Britain is poised to handle a record number of flights in its increasingly crowded skies as most schools break up for the summer and families head off for sunnier climes.

The NATS air traffic control agency said it expects to handle some 8,800 flights Friday.

Officials say the number of flights should break the record of 8,732 flights on May 23, 2008 unless foul weather forces a number of cancellations.

NATS director Jamie Hutchison says air traffic is growing faster than had been forecast. Though the air traffic system is nearing capacity, he says it is well-positioned to handle the scale of Friday's flights.

