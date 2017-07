Britain set to break flight record amid summer getaway

LONDON — Britain is poised to handle a record number of flights in its increasingly crowded skies as most schools break up for the summer and families head off for sunnier climes.

The NATS air traffic control agency said it expects to handle some 8,800 flights Friday.

Officials say the number of flights should break the record of 8,732 flights on May 23, 2008 unless foul weather forces a number of cancellations.