D.H. Lawrence Ranch Initiatives, UNM to host writing classes
TAOS, N.M. — D.H. Lawrence Ranch Initiatives is partnering with the University of New Mexico Continuing Education to host a series of online creative writing workshops.
The University of New Mexico recently announced the workshops which are aimed at giving writers feedback and the opportunity to work with writing instructors. Classes cater to poets, novelists, short story writers and nonfiction writers.
Courses run from October through November and are limited to 15 participants per class.
The English-born Lawrence wrote a number of novels, including Lady Chatterley's Lover. Lawrence and his wife, Frieda, eventually moved to Taos, New Mexico, where they acquired a ranch.
