Residents, tourists in Greece sleep outdoors after quake

KOS, Greece — Hundreds of residents and tourists on the eastern Greek island of Kos have spent the night sleeping outdoors in parks, olive groves or in their cars, a night after a powerful earthquake killed two tourists and injured nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region, in Greece and Turkey.

At least two of the injured in Greece are listed in critical condition Saturday and had been airlifted to a hospital on the southern island of Crete.