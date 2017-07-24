Appeals court backs wildlife activist in free speech case
A
A
Share via Email
BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal appeals court has ruled in
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday there was no legitimate reason to prevent activist Anthony Reed from observing the bison from a nearby gravel road in May 2012.
A Gallatin County sheriff's deputy cited Reed for obstructing a peace officer after Reed initially would not get behind a barricade that was out of sight of the herding operations.
A state court dismissed the obstruction charge, and Reed sued Gallatin County officials for violating his First Amendment rights.
He later appealed after a lower court sided with the defendants.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.