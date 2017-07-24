Life / Travel

Road Trip: The Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The Overseas Highway links Florida's mainland with Key West. Some tourists drive straight through without exploring.

Those people are missing a lot on the 108 miles (173 km) of highway and islands in between.

From 33-mile-long (53-km) Key Largo to little Ramrod Key, which is less than 2 miles (3.2 km) wide, the Keys are full of adventure for anyone willing to slow down and look around.

Possibilities include snorkeling, kayaking, fishing — or feeding a fish. One of the best-known spots for getting an up-close look at tarpon is Robbie's Marina of Islamorada, located at the base of a bridge at Mile Marker 77. You can buy a bucket of small fish to feed the tarpon, which jump out of the water with gaping mouths for the snack.

