Tourist dies after 100-foot fall in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park officials say a tourist who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged 100 feet to his death.

Park officials said in a statement Monday that 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana, died Saturday.

They say Durbin was taking photos along Haystack Creek next to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which is known for its dramatic scenery and vertigo-inducing heights.

He fell into the creek and was washed through a culvert that goes beneath the road and empties into a 100-foot drop down a cliff.

The popular road was closed to traffic for about an hour while rangers and rescuers found and recovered the man's body.