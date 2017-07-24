Tourist dies after 100-foot fall in Glacier National Park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park officials say a tourist who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged 100 feet to his death.
Park officials said in a statement Monday that 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana, died Saturday.
They say Durbin was taking photos along Haystack Creek next to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which is known for its dramatic scenery and vertigo-inducing heights.
He fell into the creek and was washed through a culvert that goes beneath the road and empties into a 100-foot drop down a cliff.
The popular road was closed to traffic for about an hour while rangers and rescuers found and recovered the man's body.
Park officials say the death is not considered suspicious. Falls are a leading cause of death in the park.
