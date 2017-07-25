Albany's columned education building opening for free tours
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state's imposing education department headquarters in Albany will be open for free public tours.
The State Education Building is across the street from the
State officials say free tours of the State Education Building and the Capitol on the second Saturday of each month will start on Aug. 12.
Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa says this is the first time free, regular public tours of the education building have been offered. The
The tours can accommodate 25 people and reservations are required.
Reservations can be made at: www.empirestateplaza.org .
