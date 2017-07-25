Albany's columned education building opening for free tours

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state's imposing education department headquarters in Albany will be open for free public tours.

The State Education Building is across the street from the state capitol and is notable for its long row of 36 Corinthian columns in the front. The building was dedicated in 1912.

State officials say free tours of the State Education Building and the Capitol on the second Saturday of each month will start on Aug. 12.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa says this is the first time free, regular public tours of the education building have been offered. The state capitol has been a longtime attraction in Albany.

The tours can accommodate 25 people and reservations are required.