Hawaii developer offers leased Mercedes-Benz to buyers

HONOLULU — A developer in Honolulu recently began offering consumers a Mercedes-Benz on a three-year lease if they buy a unit in one of three towers.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2vWmLt2 ) Monday that Howard Hughes Corp. is offering the Mercedes incentive along with a few others in an attempt to spark sales at three of its towers. Hughes Corp. also is offering to advance brokers 75 per cent of their sale commission.

The third incentive offers to pay for the sale commission expense of a homeowner who sells their home and buys a Ward Village condo.

Hughes Corp. has a master plan that envisions development of 16 towers with 4,300 homes along with 1 million square feet of retail and restaurant space on its 60-acre (243,000-square-meter) property known as Ward Centers.

