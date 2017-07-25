Hawaiian Airlines opens coastal flights to neighbour islands
HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines has announced it will add three new daily routes between the
The new flights will be between Portland and Maui, Oakland and Kauai and Los Angeles and Kona.
The airline states the arrival of new jets enabled the expansion.
The service between Portland and Maui will launch on Jan. 18. The airline's seasonal service between Oakland and Kauai will be offered until Sept. 4.
The daily flight between Los Angeles and Kona launches March 11.
The airline's first flight of its new A321neo jet will be between West Coast and Hawaii Jan. 8 on its existing Oakland-Maui service.
