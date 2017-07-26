American Airlines workers protest over pay, outsourcing
FORT WORTH, Texas — Several hundred workers who maintain American Airlines planes are demonstrating for higher pay and an end to outsourcing at the world's biggest airline.
The rally Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was organized by the Transport Workers Union, which is pushing American for a new contract before the current one comes up for replacement next year.
Union members say the company is increasingly raising profits by moving jobs overseas, where
American Airlines Group Inc. did not immediately comment on the protest.
