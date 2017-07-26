NAACP, Airbnb aim to get more minorities to rent homes
BALTIMORE — The NAACP is teaming up with Airbnb to encourage more minorities to rent out their homes through the short-term rental service.
The groups say in a statement that the "landmark partnership" includes a campaign to educate people of
The groups say the NAACP will get 20
NAACP's interim president and CEO Derrick Johnson says the partnership will bring jobs and economic opportunities to communities of
Johnson says minority communities have "faced barriers to access new technology and innovations" for too long.
The announcement comes nearly a year after Airbnb pledged to address accusations that hosts were discriminating against minority guests.
