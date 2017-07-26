NAACP, Airbnb aim to get more minorities to rent homes

BALTIMORE — The NAACP is teaming up with Airbnb to encourage more minorities to rent out their homes through the short-term rental service.

The groups say in a statement that the "landmark partnership" includes a campaign to educate people of colour on the economic benefits of being a host and bringing more travellers into their neighbourhoods .

The groups say the NAACP will get 20 per cent of the earnings Airbnb receives as a result of their new efforts.

NAACP's interim president and CEO Derrick Johnson says the partnership will bring jobs and economic opportunities to communities of colour .

Johnson says minority communities have "faced barriers to access new technology and innovations" for too long.