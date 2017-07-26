Objects from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America

WARSAW, Poland — Officials at the museum of the Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz say some exhibits are going on a tour of Europe and North America to bring its tragic truth about the Holocaust to a wider audience.

The museum says Wednesday this will be its first-ever travelling exhibition and will include some 600 items. Most of them will come from the museum, but also from other collections, like Israel's Yad Vashem.

The "Not long ago: Not far away" exhibit will include personal items of the victims and an original barrack from the Auschwitz-Monowitz part of the camp, a German freight wagon the Nazis used to bring inmates in.