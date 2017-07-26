The Latest: Passengers told of death aboard ship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the death of a woman from a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship (all times local):

___

5:30 p.m.

Passengers aboard a cruise ship that docked in Alaska's capital city Wednesday say they were notified that a domestic dispute onboard had led to a death.

Princess Cruises said a 39-year-old Utah woman died Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess, which was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members on a weeklong trip that left Sunday from Seattle. The FBI was investigating.

The incident happened in U.S. waters off Alaska.

Passenger Zane Edwards, of California, says a cruise ship is like a mini-city and that things are bound to happen on it.

Passengers said there were games, movies and food to help pass the time until they were allowed to leave the boat for shore excursions in Juneau late Wednesday afternoon, hours after docking.

___

4:40 p.m.

Passengers are being allowed to disembark from a Princess Cruises ship in Alaska following the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman in a domestic dispute on board the vessel.

The 3,400 passengers waited on board the Emerald Princess in Juneau for more than eight hours as authorities investigated the death. It happened Tuesday night while the ship was in waters outside Alaska.

Before the passengers were let off the vessel late Wednesday afternoon, several people including one child were escorted by authorities off the vessel in two separate groups. Most were wearing white and grey hooded sweat shirts. The hoods and umbrellas obscured their faces.

The groups were taken to vehicles with dark-tinted windows waiting in a restricted area of the port, and the people were whisked away.

The FBI and Coast Guard are investigating the death. The FBI is involved because the death occurred in U.S. waters.

The woman's name was not immediately released.

___

3:50 p.m.

Several thousand passengers are stuck on a cruise ship docked in Alaska's capital city as authorities investigate the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman following a domestic dispute aboard the vessel.

The FBI and Coast Guard are investigating the death, which occurred Tuesday night on a Princess Cruises ship. The FBI is involved because the death occurred in U.S. waters.

The Emerald Princess arrived in Juneau about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and none of the 3,400 passengers have been allowed to get off the ship as of late afternoon.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali says conversations are underway to offer passengers some compensation for lost time, such as providing credits for shore excursions.

Authorities have released very few details about the unidentified woman's death.

___

10:40 a.m.

The FBI is investigating the death of a Utah woman stemming from a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship travelling in U.S. waters off Alaska.

Princess Cruises says in a statement that the death occurred Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess but didn't provide more details or immediately return calls. The 3,400-passenger ship arrived in Alaska's capital city of Juneau on Wednesday, but passengers didn't immediately get off.

FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier says no arrests have yet been made, but a team was heading to Juneau. She says the agency is required to step in when such deaths occur in international or U.S. waters.

Princess says the Emerald Princess departed Seattle on Sunday to begin a weeklong cruise.

___