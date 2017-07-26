Tourists among 22 injured after boats collide in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico authorities say more than 20 people have been injured, three of them seriously, in a boat crash off the island's southwest coast.

The collision took place Tuesday night near the tourist town of La Parguera, a popular weekend boating destination.

A police statement Wednesday says a private vessel crashed into a commercial boat that carries both locals and tourists to visit cays and go snorkeling. Two people on the first boat and 20 on the second were hurt.