Wildlife officials ID men dragging shark in online video

MIAMI — Florida wildlife officials say they've identified the men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat in a video that went viral on several social media sites.

Rob Klepper is a spokesman for the law enforcement division of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He said Wednesday that authorities have identified the men, but won't release their names until an investigation is complete.

Klepper said it wasn't clear whether the men broke any laws, or if the shark was alive when it was being dragged. But he said wildlife officials found the video "disheartening and disturbing." The video shows the shark twisting in the air and slamming against the water.