Alaska Airlines reduces flights between Bethel and Anchorage

BETHEL, Alaska — Alaska Airlines will be eliminating early morning flights between Bethel and Anchorage from its Tuesday and Wednesday schedules.

KYUK-AM reported (http://bit.ly/2vaG1qn ) Tuesday that the change will take effect a few weeks before Thanksgiving and will reduce the total number of flights on those days from three to two.

The company will still provide early morning flights to Anchorage on the other days of the work week.

Alaska Airlines Regional Vice-President Marilyn Romano says the decision to cut the flights took into account customers' travel patterns.

It is unclear if these schedule changes will be temporary or permanent. Romano said that the airline will evaluate the schedule later this winter and determine if any further changes should be made.

___