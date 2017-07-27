Alaska Airlines reduces flights between Bethel and Anchorage
BETHEL, Alaska — Alaska Airlines will be eliminating early morning flights between Bethel and Anchorage from its Tuesday and Wednesday schedules.
KYUK-AM reported (http://bit.ly/2vaG1qn ) Tuesday that the change will take effect a few weeks before Thanksgiving and will reduce the total number of flights on those days from three to two.
The company will still provide early morning flights to Anchorage on the other days of the work week.
It is unclear if these schedule changes will be temporary or permanent. Romano said that the airline will evaluate the schedule later this winter and determine if any further changes should be made.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org
