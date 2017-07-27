No power on 2 islands along North Carolina Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C. — Two islands along North Carolina's Outer Banks are completely without power, and authorities are advising residents and tourists to prepare for an extended outage.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative officials say the breaker at Oregon Inlet was tripped about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, causing the outage for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Several hours later, crews found a fault on the transmission cable attached to the Bonner Bridge.

Officials say about 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands — about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke.

The outage comes during peak tourist season, which runs from mid-June through Labor Day.