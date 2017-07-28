County attorney: No prosecution for Sky Harbor disruption
PHOENIX — A passenger who was arrested after operations at one terminal of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were disrupted July 7 for two hours won't be prosecuted.
Maricopa County Attorney' Bill Montgomery says a review concluded there's no reasonable likelihood of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that a felony hoax crime was committed.
A statement released Friday by Montgomery to announce the no-prosecution decision doesn't identify the man by name, but Phoenix police and court records previously identified him as 61-year-old John Lincoln Nichols of Temecula, California.
Police had said Nichols was arrested after a comment was allegedly made to an airline employee about a bomb but that nothing dangerous was found in Nichols' bag.
Montgomery says airline and law enforcement personnel dealt with the situation with appropriate "seriousness and professionalism."
