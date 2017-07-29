Proposed truck stop near Santa Fe faces setback amid protest

SANTA FE, N.M. — A proposed truck stop near Santa Fe that is drawing opposing from some residents has suffered a setback.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/6rDtGw ) Santa Fe County rejected the developer's application as incomplete on Friday. That means partners in the venture would have to file a new application next month.

County spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic says the Pilot Flying J Co. application lacked a plan and profile stamped by a New Mexico-registered engineer for site access.

The proposal to construct a 24-hour travel centre southwest of the Interstate 25 interchange with New Mexico 14 has inflamed nearby residents, many who are white.

They have packed meetings held this summer by the national truck stop giant and hope to establish a firewall of community opposition early in the development review process.

