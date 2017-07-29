Proposed truck stop near Santa Fe faces setback amid protest
SANTA FE, N.M. — A proposed truck stop near Santa Fe that is drawing opposing from some residents has suffered a setback.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/6rDtGw ) Santa Fe County rejected the developer's application as incomplete on Friday. That means partners in the venture would have to file a new application next month.
County spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic says the Pilot Flying J Co. application lacked a plan and profile stamped by a New Mexico-registered engineer for site access.
The proposal to construct a 24-hour travel
They have packed meetings held this summer by the national truck stop giant and hope to establish a firewall of community opposition early in the development review process.
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com
