Grand Teton park to receive $2M for Jenny Lake renovations
JACKSON, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park will receive $2 million to complete renovations around its feature attraction, Jenny Lake.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2v905sG ) about $757,000 of that money is coming from the National Park Service's Centennial Challenge Program. The rest, $1.26 million, will come from the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.
The challenge program is aimed at completing deferred maintenance in national parks.
Grand Teton is in its fourth year of renovations around Jenny Lake, including fixing six facilities and a nearby visitor
Park spokesman Andrew White says part of the funding will be used to fix an interpretative plaza. The work will begin this summer and continue into next year.
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
