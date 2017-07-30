Wyoming reservation readies for solar eclipse tourists
CASPER, Wyo. — Tribal officials on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation are preparing for thousands of visitors looking for a prime spot to view next month's solar eclipse.
The Star Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2uKR7Ro ) more than 10,000 people are expected to come to Fremont County and the reservation, whose Crowheart community is on the
Shoshone and Arapahoe Fish and Game director Art Lawson says he will have three game wardens on patrol, plus officers brought in from Montana by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Lawson says he will put up signs to keep visitors off private land, and he will try to block sacred sites and graves.
The tribal councils will open three swaths of land for campers willing to pay $500.
Two casinos are offering lodging, and a
