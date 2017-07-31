Age of luxury: London's V&A to feature show on ocean liners
A
A
Share via Email
London's decorative arts and design museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, will host a major exhibition on ocean liners that includes relics from the Titanic.
The exhibition that opens in February will explore the nostalgia for the golden age of ocean travel and its portrayal in pop culture. Most notable among its 250 showcased pieces is a diamond-and-pearl Cartier tiara saved from the ship Lusitania in 1915, as well as a panel fragment from the Titanic's first-class lounge.
Architecture, engineering and fashion all figure prominently in the show.
The exhibition, now in the U.S., goes beyond the ships to look into the lives of famous passengers such as Marlene Dietrich and Elizabeth Taylor. It also examines the work of artists, designers and architects inspired by the ocean liner look.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.