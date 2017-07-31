Discharge turns water at base of Niagara Falls black
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The water near the base of Niagara Falls turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a wastewater treatment plant.
The water board for the city of Niagara Falls, New York, says Saturday's discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins.
Video taken from a helicopter shows black-colored water along the Niagara River's U.S. shoreline below the falls that border the country and Canada. The inky water enveloped the dock for the popular Maid of the Mist tour boats.
Officials say the blackish water contained accumulated solids and carbon residue but no organic oils or solvents. They described the
The black water dissipated by Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-
Young Nova Scotia men treated girls' intimate photos 'like baseball cards'
-
Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre stares down giant, broken escalator
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.