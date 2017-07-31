Spain's tourist numbers up a record 12 per cent in first half

MADRID — Spain continues to break tourism records, with the number of tourists visiting the country up 12 per cent in the first six months of the year.

Spain has broken its own tourist number records each year for the past four years as economic and security concerns elsewhere lure visitors away from rival Mediterranean destinations.

The National Statistics Institute said Monday that 36.3 million tourists arrived January through June. Most — 8.6 million — came from Britain, an increase of 9.1 per cent over the same period last year. German visitors were in second place, up 10 per cent at 5.5 million.

The government said 75.3 million tourists arrived in Spain in 2016.