Authorities plan to build road over Central California slide

BIG SUR, Calif. — California officials say they'll build a road over a massive Central Coast landslide that closed the scenic coastal highway leading to Big Sur.

The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that spanning the Mud Creek site will be a faster and cheaper way of reopening Highway 1, compared to boring a tunnel or sidestepping the slide area.

A quarter-mile of Highway 1 was buried in May when more than 1 million tons of rock and earth slipped down a slope saturated by winter storms.

Caltrans says the replacement road will be realigned across the slide and buttressed with embankments, berms, rocks and other supports.