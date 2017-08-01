Company blamed for Outer Banks power outage facing lawsuits

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lawsuits are pending against a construction company blamed for a power outage on North Carolina's Outer Banks, forcing visitors off the beaches and leaving tourist-dependent businesses without income.

At least three lawsuits filed this week seek compensation from PCL Construction. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he believes the company responsible should pay for damages once all the facts are known.

Lawsuits filed in state and federal courts say the company building the long-needed replacement bridge over Oregon Inlet was negligent and should pay for the financial losses suffered by businesses at the peak of vacation season.

About 50,000 tourists were forced to leave Ocracoke and Hatteras islands after last Thursday's outage and repairs are continuing.