No visa, no veil? Saudi Arabia may ease rules for tourists
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a "semi-autonomous" visa-free travel destination along its northwestern Red Sea coast.
The Red Sea area will include diving attractions and a nature reserve — and there are suggestions that the kingdom's strict rules on women's veils and gender segregation could be waived in the tourist haven.
The resort area will be developed with seed capital from the country's Public Investment Fund.
The fund said Monday the project will be built along 125 miles (200
The Saudi Commission for Tourism did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for more details on the rules.
Most Popular
-
Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville
-
Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.