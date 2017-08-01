US to exempt journalists, aid workers from NKorea travel ban
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will allow American journalists, Red Cross employees and other humanitarian workers to apply for exemptions to a ban on travel to North Korea.
The ban will take effect on September 1, 30 days after the regulations are published Wednesday in the Federal Register. A preview of the documents was posted online on Tuesday. The preview says that in addition to journalists and humanitarian workers, Americans whose travel to North Korea "is otherwise in the national interest" will be considered for exemptions.
Last month, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson decided to impose a "geographical travel restriction" on the use of U.S. passports to visit North Korea following the death in June of American university student Otto Warmbier, who fell into a coma while in North Korean custody.
Most Popular
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire
-
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.