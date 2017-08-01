US to exempt journalists, aid workers from NKorea travel ban

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will allow American journalists, Red Cross employees and other humanitarian workers to apply for exemptions to a ban on travel to North Korea.

The ban will take effect on September 1, 30 days after the regulations are published Wednesday in the Federal Register. A preview of the documents was posted online on Tuesday. The preview says that in addition to journalists and humanitarian workers, Americans whose travel to North Korea "is otherwise in the national interest" will be considered for exemptions.