Utah town struggles to keep up with heavy recreation traffic

ALTA, Utah — A Utah hiking trail beloved for its vibrant wildflower display is being overrun on summer days that bring nearly 2,000 people to a trailhead with 60 parking spots.

The Deseret News reported (http://bit.ly/2uOZewg ) Sunday that a free shuttle service operates at the canyon to combat the limited parking, but Alta Mayor Tom Pollard says the town hasn't been able to keep up with the heavy recreation demand due to its small budget.

Pollard says he welcomes visitors to his town and its Little Cottonwood Canyon, but he and forest service workers are urging hikers to respect the wildlife and be prepared for a crowded scene.

Beckee Hotze, district ranger of the U.S. Forest Service, urged hikers to stay on the trails and to not pick wildflowers.

