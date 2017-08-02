ADOT: Mount Graham highway remains closed due to flooding
SAFFORD, Ariz. — The highway up Mount Graham near Safford in southeastern Arizona will remain closed until further notice because of safety concerns stemming from flash flooding related to a recent wildfire.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says it's not known when State Route 66 will reopen.
The highway also known as the Swift Trial Parkway was closed Monday at the Round the Mountain Trailhead and Picnic Area.
