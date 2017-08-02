NC officials: Equipment being set aside when outage happened

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials say workers were setting aside equipment that wasn't in use when they caused a massive power outage that drove tourists from two islands in the Outer Banks.

Transportation department spokesman Tim Hass says construction workers stuck the steel casing in the ground in a spot where they intended to leave it temporarily. Hass says the long metal tube is used to drive pilings that support the bridge.

Crews from PCL Construction building a new bridge between islands severed the underground lines last week. A PCL spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Lawsuits have been filed against the company by businesses who say they were hurt when thousands of tourists evacuated.