'A salty taste': Families vent about trips lost to outage
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vacationers turned away by an island power outage in North Carolina say they've gotten few answers about whether they'll get back money they spent on
The outage caused by a construction accident forced an estimated 50,000 visitors to leave Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, and still others never made it to the popular vacation areas because of evacuation orders that are still in place.
Utility officials are hoping to have power restored by early next week, but that will be too late to salvage vacations for many.
Scores of vacationers like Tianna Lee are now navigating the sometimes confusing process of trying to get repaid for lost travel expenses. Travel insurance plans vary, and many don't cover man-made disasters.
