Body found in Grand Canyon, believed to be Texas woman

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body has been found by searchers and that it is believed to be a missing Texas woman

Park officials say searchers late Wednesday found the body near a bridge and about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometres ) from the Phantom Ranch lodge at the bottom of the canyon.

Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth, Texas, was reported missing on Tuesday.

A statement released Thursday by park officials says the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating and that no additional information is available.

Park officials said that Beadle had been hiking the South Kaibab Trail.