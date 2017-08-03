Body found in Grand Canyon, believed to be Texas woman
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body has been found by searchers and that it is believed to be a missing Texas woman
Park officials say searchers late Wednesday found the body near a bridge and about three-quarters of a mile (1.2
Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth, Texas, was reported missing on Tuesday.
A statement released Thursday by park officials says the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating and that no additional information is available.
Park officials said that Beadle had been hiking the South Kaibab Trail.
She was described as an experienced hiker who had hiked the Grand Canyon previously.
