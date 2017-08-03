The Latest: 2 tons of seized ivory is being crushed in NYC

NEW YORK — The latest on a New York ceremony to crush nearly 2 tons of trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from seized ivory (all times local):

Nearly 2 tons of trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of some 100 slaughtered elephants are being destroyed in a rock crusher in New York City's Central Park.

The pieces include some exquisitely carved artworks. They were being crushed Thursday to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory trade.

Officials say $8.5 million worth of ivory artifacts seized from dealers in the last three years will ride a conveyor into the crusher.

The articles include more than $4.5 million worth of items seized from Metropolitan Fine Arts & Antiques in New York City in 2015. The store's owners pleaded guilty to illegally selling ivory last week and agreed to donate $200,000 to nonprofits that protect elephants.

