Germany's Air Berlin reaches co-operation deal with JetBlue

BERLIN — Germany's Air Berlin says it has reached a co-operation agreement with JetBlue that will improve its customers' transfer options in the United States.

Air Berlin chief commercial officer Goetz Ahmelmann said in a statement Friday that the deal is "only the beginning" of the two companies' co-operation and added that "we are working to extend our partnership in the coming months." The company said that co-operation will include the airlines' frequent flyer programs in the future.

Air Berlin said that benefits for its customers centre on transfer connections at New York's John F. Kennedy airport, JetBlue's hub.